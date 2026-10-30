Canada is the 'most European' country outside Europe, EU leader says

European Union leaders have called for closer ties with Canada, describing the country as one of Europe's strongest international partners during talks with Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney.

At the Canada-EU summit, European Council President Antonio Costa praised Canada's close cultural and political relationship with Europe.

“Canada is by far the most European of the non-European countries,” Costa said, standing alongside Carney and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

“It is very easy to be here with you and to continue to work together.”

Von der Leyen also expressed support for strengthening relations between Canada and the 27-member bloc.

“We want Canada as close as possible to the European Union,” she said.

She outlined plans to develop a “common space” with trusted international partners to strengthen supply chains and encourage innovation in artificial intelligence and space technology.

Von der Leyen stressed that shared democratic values and international cooperation mattered more than geographical location: “It’s not important where a country is on the map”.

Although Canada's geographical position prevents it from becoming a conventional EU member, discussions about closer association with the bloc have gained attention.

Costa said the two sides were working towards an unprecedented partnership based on common values and a shared international outlook.