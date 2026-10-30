Quebec premier's Canada-EU summit boycott sparks criticism over missed opportunity

Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon has boycotted the Canada-European Union summit in Montreal, sparking criticism amid a dispute with Ottawa over the province's participation.

St-Pierre Plamondon refused to attend the two-day gathering after being denied an official opportunity to speak or negotiate on Quebec's behalf.

The premier said he would not accept being treated as a “spectator” at an international event hosted in his province.

Instead, Quebec's chief diplomat, Pascal Paradis, attended the summit to represent the province's interests.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa were among the European leaders attending the meetings.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney rejected claims that Quebec had been excluded, saying federal officials had held four meetings with provincial representatives ahead of the summit.

Industry Minister Mélanie Joly said St-Pierre Plamondon was still welcome to attend.

“If he changes his mind and still wants to come, I’ll be happy to welcome him with open arms,” she said.

Quebec Liberal Party Leader Charles Milliard criticised the boycott, arguing that the premier was missing an opportunity to defend Quebec's interests.

“Diplomacy requires building relationships and seizing opportunities to defend our interests. Not sulking because we don’t have a microphone,” Milliard said.