Piers Morgan strongly reacts to British police decision about Thomas Markle: 'Heads should roll'

London's Metropolitan Police said it had received a letter in 2019

Outspoken journalist Piers Morgan has strongly reacted to British police decision to refer allegations about Meghan's father Thomas Markle to overseas agencies.

According to a report by the Reuters, British police said on Thursday they would refer allegations about the father of Meghan, Prince Harry's wife, to overseas law enforcement agencies, after a review found the claims had not been passed to other authorities when they were first received.

Authorities in the Philippines said last week they were investigating Thomas Markle over allegations he possessed child abuse images.

London's Metropolitan Police said it had received a letter in 2019 in which the author said they were raising concerns purportedly linked to Meghan's security but ⁠instead contained allegations of offending outside Britain.

"The letter was assessed and subsequently passed to the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their awareness," Commander Adam Slonecki said. "The details of the allegations in the letter were not ⁠shared with other law enforcement agencies."

"It is our intention to make a number of referrals to relevant overseas law enforcement agencies ⁠in relation ​to the allegations contained within the ​letter. That process is underway and will be completed in the coming days," Slonecki ​said.

The news agency shared the report on its official X, formerly Twitter handle which caught Piers Morgan attention.

Morgan tweeted, “Bit late now - they were sent them nearly 8 years ago!

“If Thomas Markle Sr is guilty, and committed more crimes after these allegations were sent, heads should roll.”

Last week, Meghan said the news was "very distressing" and that she had been informed by British police of a letter with allegations about her father in the months after her wedding to Prince Harry.