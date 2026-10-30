Pope Leo warns AI’s future hinges on human choices

In a recent update, Pope Leo has warned that the future of artificial intelligence will depend on the decisions made by humans.

Leo stresses the importance of keeping the human person at the heart of this technology to prevent eroding collective welfare and reducing individuals to mere metrics.

“The future of Artificial Intelligence is not pre-determined. As a technology developed by human beings, its future depends on the choices we make. We therefore have the responsibility to guide, change and, when necessary, reject its applications.”

“Machines are tools, not persons. Today, some propose granting these systems rights, or even legal personhood..”

The future of artificial intelligence is not pre-determined since human beings develop AI, its future relies on human-decision making.

A major consideration is that intelligent technologies must be designed to benefit the general population. His final consideration is a challenge that he outlined as potentially the most urgent as the world needs operational frameworks to put guiding AI for the public good and a public interest orientation into practice.

His address to the meeting participants extended his gratitude for their contributions in the field of AI and encouraged them to collaborate resiliently through open dialogue and a shared duty for the public interest.