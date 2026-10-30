Trump announces ‘Golden age’ as inflation falls and incomes rise

US President Donald Trump has declared that America is entering a “golden age”, citing decelerating inflation and growing earnings as evidence of economic advancement.

Trump’s Truth Social post rapidly gained traction on X, as supporters mirrored his positive outlook regarding easing inflation and increased compensation for individuals and companies.

Meanwhile, recent data shows mixed signals-the CPI up 3.7% year-over-year through September due to gasoline prices while a typical household earnings peaked at a record level of $87,460 in 2025.

The message drops on the eve of midterms with critics pointing to lingering price hikes while the Fed maintains its 3.9% benchmark.

Trump stated in a social media post, “Inflation is way down under Trump.”

On social platform X, users have been responding with one writing, “ My entire raise this year went to my healthcare premiums. Many of us are falling behind.”

Second remarked, “ Second half is true but I can see why the rich would feel this way as assets just keep going up in value for them... it's great.”

Third added, “ Groceries at home were only up 1.8% over the year. It's the gas pump hurting people right now, so that's where the focus needs to be.”