Britain, France and Germany could take key roles in Russia-Ukraine peace talks

The United States and Ukraine see Britain, France and Germany as the possible European representatives in peace negotiation talks to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Meanwhile, European nations worry about being left on the sidelines of the talks, but they cannot align on a shared framework or determine continental representation.

European governments fear that Washington and Moscow could make autonomous decisions with grave implications for the continent’s security excluding European partners.

Europe holds decisive resources and leverage to be used at the optimal moment including the possibility of lifting sanctions, unfreezing Russian assets worth more than 200 billion euros and the prospect of Ukraine joining the European Union.

However, European leaders have struggled to turn these advantages into genuine diplomatic power. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that such meetings do not involve the EU, and further asserted that Moscow does not need European representatives at the negotiating table.

The four European diplomats, the US and Ukraine are considering the E3 format-Great Britain, France, and Germany as the leading choice for representing Europe in peace talks.

Crucial attempts by Norway and Finland to circumvent the alliance to reach Putin have been criticized specifically by representatives of Denmark, Italy and Lithuania.

Lithuania Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys highlighted that any contact with Russia requires a synchronized European approach, targeted objectives and tangible sources of leverage.

The Director of Carnegie Russia-Eurasia Center in Berlin, Alexander Gabuev suggested that Moscow is marginalizing European countries by involving them only formally while stripping away their decision-making power. The Kremlin is seeking to create conditions under which Trump intensifies pressure on Europe, eyeing support for his policy toward Russia.

According to experts, Europe should be braced for the reality that fruitful talks may occur only once Ukraine’s leverage has diminished; though he noted that previously European countries forfeited earlier chances to capitalize on phases of Ukrainian strength.