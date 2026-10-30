British police make big decision about Meghan's father Thomas Markle

Meghan Markle has also released statement after allegations against Thomas surfaced

British police have taken a major decision about Meghan Markle’s father Thomas allegations hours after Philippine police obtained a warrant to examine devices allegedly removed from his former home.

The police in UK said on Thursday they would refer allegations about the father of Meghan, Prince Harry's wife, to overseas law enforcement agencies, after a review found the claims had not been passed to other authorities when they were first received.

Last week authorities in the Philippines said they were investigating Thomas Markle over allegations he possessed child abuse images.

As per Reuters, London's Metropolitan Police it had received a letter in 2019 in which the author said they were raising concerns purportedly linked to Meghan's security but ⁠instead contained allegations of offending outside Britain.

"The letter was assessed and subsequently passed to the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their awareness," Commander Adam Slonecki said. "The details of the allegations in the letter were not ⁠shared with other law enforcement agencies."

Adam went on saying, "It is our intention to make a number of referrals to relevant overseas law enforcement agencies ⁠in relation to the allegations contained within the letter. That process is underway and will be completed in the coming days.”

Meanwhile, Meghan’s father Thomas Markle Sr, who is now in the US, has strongly denied the allegations made by his son, describing them as "sick lies", according to the BBC.