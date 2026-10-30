Eddie Murphy once swore at young Noah Wyle: Here's Why

Noah Wyle recalled that he was once brutally rejected by Eddie Murphy as a child.

​The 55-year-old actor, who is recently crowned as People magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive" for 2026, told Amy Poehler on her Good Hang podcast that the Coming to America star told him to "f*** ***" when he asked the comedian for an autograph as a child.

​Recalling the uncomfortable meeting, Wyle said, "I met Eddie once when I was a kid. I asked him for his autograph, and I said, ‘I really like you on SNL.'

​“And he goes, ‘What are you doing up that late?’”

​Noah laughed nervously before asking again, but Murphy turned him down.

​The Pitt star added, "And I said, ‘Can I have your autograph?’ He goes, ‘F*** o**, man.'"

​The moment affected Noah so much that now he makes sure to sign autographs for young fans.

​He explained, "I always sign an autograph. Whenever a nine year old needs an autograph from me, I sign that so fast.”

​Meanwhile, Noah revealed that his 11-year-old daughter Frances also found a sweet way to make up for the childhood disappointment.

​For his birthday, she gave him a framed picture of Murphy with a special message.

​The doting dad shared, "My 10-year-old daughter printed up a picture of Eddie Murphy and then wrote on it, ‘Dear Noah, you’re a great kid, Eddie Murphy.’ And she spelled Eddie E-d–d-y."

​“And I have it framed in my office. It’s the greatest gift..." he gushed.