'13 Going on 30' star Emily Bader reveals biggest fear of replacing Jennifer Garner

'13 Going on 30' star Emily Bader reveals biggest fear replacing Jennifer Garner

Emily Bader has admitted that she felt initially nervous about playing Jennifer Garner's famous character, Jenna Rink, in the upcoming 13 Going on 30 reboot.

The 29-year-old actress, who is all set to take on the role previously played by Garner in the 2004 romantic comedy, shared that she felt pressure to do justice to the much-loved character.

"I was paranoid a little bit," Bader told E! News.

She continued, "I was like, ‘OK, I have to make sure — I want to live up to this.’"

Garner also offered her two cents to Bader before filming began.

The actress recalled, "She said, ‘My only advice for you is to have the best summer of your life'. And then I hung up and I was like, ‘That's terrible advice. What do I do with that?’"

Bader also expressed her hope that the new younger generation connects with the story just as she did with the original.

"It felt like a good time to be able to sort of reinvent this story for the new generation of people, so that they can feel the same way that I feel about that movie," Bader gushed.

It is pertinent to mention that Garner is also connected to the project and serving as an executive producer.

The reboot, also starring Logan Lerman and Jessica Alba, is being directed by Brett Haley.

An official date for the 13 Going on 30 reboot has not been announced by Netflix yet.