Brooklyn Beckham declares wife Nicola his 'whole world' amid Beckham family drama

Brooklyn Beckham is gushing over his "beautiful" wife Nicola Peltz as he celebrated a major milestone of their relationship.

​The estranged son of Victoria and David Beckham took to his Instagram and marked seven years of being together with Nicola with a heartwarming tribute.

​The aspiring chef began, "My beautiful Nicola, you mean absolutely everything to me."

​He went on to gush, "You're my whole world, my best friend, and the most important person in my life."

​"I'm so lucky I get to love you and spend forever by your side. I love you more than words can ever explain."

​Along with the caption, the doting husband also posted a cute photo with Nicola in which he can be seen planting a kiss on Nicola's cheek while she takes a mirror selfie.

​The next slide in the carousel showed one white and one blush pink bouquet of flowers.

​For those unversed, Brooklyn and Nicola began dating after they met at a 2019 Halloween party hosted by Leonardo DiCaprio in Los Angeles.

​Nicola, on the other hand, also expressed her love for her husband while marking the anniversary of the start of their romance.

​"Happy anniversary my love, my best friend, my everything," she wrote. "I can't believe it's been 7 years by your side, I wouldn't wish for it any other way. i love you with my entire soul. i adore your love letters and morning coffees with our puppies please never change. i fall harder for you everyday."

It is pertinent to mention that the other two major anniversaries the pair celebrate are their April 2022 wedding and their August 2025 vow renewal.