Brooklyn Beckham declares wife Nicola his 'whole world' amid Beckham family drama

Brooklyn Beckham marks major milestone with his wife Nicola Peltz

By Maliha Javed
Published October 30, 2026
Brooklyn Beckham declares wife Nicola his whole world amid Beckham family drama
Brooklyn Beckham declares wife Nicola his 'whole world' amid Beckham family drama

Brooklyn Beckham is gushing over his "beautiful" wife Nicola Peltz as he celebrated a major milestone of their relationship.

​The estranged son of Victoria and David Beckham took to his Instagram and marked seven years of being together with Nicola with a heartwarming tribute.

​The aspiring chef began, "My beautiful Nicola, you mean absolutely everything to me."

​He went on to gush, "You're my whole world, my best friend, and the most important person in my life."

​"I'm so lucky I get to love you and spend forever by your side. I love you more than words can ever explain."

​Along with the caption, the doting husband also posted a cute photo with Nicola in which he can be seen planting a kiss on Nicola's cheek while she takes a mirror selfie.

​The next slide in the carousel showed one white and one blush pink bouquet of flowers.

​For those unversed, Brooklyn and Nicola began dating after they met at a 2019 Halloween party hosted by Leonardo DiCaprio in Los Angeles.

​Nicola, on the other hand, also expressed her love for her husband while marking the anniversary of the start of their romance.

​"Happy anniversary my love, my best friend, my everything," she wrote. "I can't believe it's been 7 years by your side, I wouldn't wish for it any other way. i love you with my entire soul. i adore your love letters and morning coffees with our puppies please never change. i fall harder for you everyday."

It is pertinent to mention that the other two major anniversaries the pair celebrate are their April 2022 wedding and their August 2025 vow renewal.

Maliha Javed
Maliha Javed is an entertainment journalist with one year of experience, covering celebrity controversies, viral moments, and trending stories. She navigates the fast-paced digital landscape, breaking down complex narratives into clear, engaging reports that keep readers informed and connected to the latest entertainment buzz.
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