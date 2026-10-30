Nelly reveals how much he got paid to perform at Taylor Swift's Houston show

Nelly has revealed that he was paid $50,000 to perform at a Taylor Swift concert in 2011.

For those unaware, the 51-year-old singer shared the stage with the pop star in Houston back in 2011 during the Speak Now World Tour.

“I’ve known her for a long time. Her pops, her management,” Nelly told The Breakfast Club. “I’m gonna tell you what really threw me, right? She called me one night, just out of the blue, and said, ‘Yo, Nelly, listen, me and my friends, we made a routine to ‘Hot in Herre’ last night and I wanna ask you a really big favor.’"

"Now, I’m in St. Louis, and she’s in Houston. She said, ‘I got two shows in Houston tomorrow and the next day. Can you come down to Houston and just perform it? I don’t wanna disrespect you. I don’t really have a budget like that," the crooner recalled.

“Now, listen to her. She says she doesn’t really have a budget. But she said, ‘What I will do is send my plane. I’ll get your room and all of that. And we only have like $50,000.’ I said, ‘Can you put that in a McDonald’s bag?’ I said, ‘But I would’ve done it for free,'” added Nelly.

It is worth mentioning here that Taylor and Nelly performed Just a Dream at the 2011 show.