Lady Gaga’s behind the scenes attitude revealed

Lady Gaga got praised by her dancers.

It’s been almost five months since the superstar has welcomed her baby girl, Rose Bean Polansky with fiance, Michael.

Now, Michael Dameski, who is Lady Gaga's dancer and collaborator, revealed the new mom’s caring side and how she behaves behind the scenes.

“I think, for me, it’s just the way she just would treat us [on tour and set] — with so much care and love. I really see [motherhood] for her and I’m really excited for her,” Michael told People Magazine.

Moreover, she is “the hardest worker I think I’ve ever encountered in my life,” and “was just so inspiring.”

“I’m so grateful for having that experience because I just don’t think I’ve ever met someone who works as hard,” the dancer further added.

For those unaware, Michael appeared in the icon’s Abracadabra music video and also shared the stage with her during her Mayhem Ball world tour.

It is pertinent to mention here that Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky got engaged after dating for almost four years in April 2024, and the couple welcomed their first baby in June 2026.

Following the news of baby’s arrival, insiders shared with the outlet that “Right now, she’s enjoying being away from the public eye and having this special time with the baby.”

“Michael is great with the baby. They’re figuring everything out together. She doesn’t want to miss any of it,” they revealed further at the time.