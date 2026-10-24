‘Clayface’ targets box office crown and claims No. 1 spot

Clayface, a character based on a DC character, hasn't been as popular as his nemesis, Batman, yet it topped the box office when it was released.



According to box office figures, the new DC movie opened with a whopping $10.4 million.

Clayface's performance is particularly significant. As discussed above, the film is based on a character that reportedly has less name recognition within the DC fanbase.

Another reason is the budget of the latest movie. Against the production budget of $44 million, the projected opening weekend is $24 million – giving it a key financial advantage over fellow DC pricey movies made on well-known superheroes.

Third, The Clayface, unlike other superhero films, took a different approach by using horror rather than a run-of-the-mill superhero adventure.

Not to mention, Clayface's strong opening was somewhat expected, given positive early reactions from critics.

Steven Wentraub, editor-in-chief of Collider, wrote on X, “‘Clayface’ was fantastic. An awesome addition to the DCU that doesn’t require any knowledge of DC to enjoy."

Alongside this, YouTuber Brandon Davis described the film as "freakishly awesome” and praised director Watkins for getting “creative with Clayface’s abilities".

Meanwhile, Clayface releases in U.S. cinemas on Oct. 23.