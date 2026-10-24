Early in-person voting begins in key states, including Florida and Michigan

Early in-person voting has begun in Michigan, New York, New Jersey and Florida, providing eligible voters the opportunity to cast their ballots ahead of Election Day.

Dr.Abdul El-Syed in Michigan announced polls are open through November 1 and shared locations for supporters. In New York, Governor Kathy Hochul and Hakeem Jeffries called residents to vote on this first day which is also called the deadline to register, while analyzing ballot questions regarding government efficiency.

Trump pushed for Republican turnout in Florida and New Jersey where voting runs October 24 to November 1 and officials provide support lines for questions amid local races and referendums.

Trump's posted statement reads: “Early Voting, in-person, is UNDERWAY NOW in the Great State of New Jersey. If you have a mail-in ballot, return it immediately and, if not, go vote at the polls right now..”

Earlier, Trump urged supporters to swamp Democrats with massive turnout posting about urgent measures for mail-in ballots and in-person voting while highlighting Republican races up and down the ballot.

The post drew mixed reactions from users, with one writing, “ There's something very wrong with you and it's concerning that 30% of Americans have been conned. Impeachment isn't enough.”

Second added, “The fact that you’re endorsing them tells us to vote for their opponents now. Career politicians have done nothing and don’t deserve another chance.”