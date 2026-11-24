Charlie Cox reacts to Robert Pattinson becoming James Bond after being told no

Charlie Cox once asked to audition for the role of James Bond but was turned down because he was turned down.

The Daredevil: Born Again star, 43, shared the story while appearing on Virgin Radio’s Tfi Unplugged, where he also reacted to his longtime friend Robert Pattinson being cast as the British spy.

Cox admitted he had expected another actor to land the role. “I thought it was going to be Jack Lowden,” he shared, before adding he also heard talks about Callum Turner.

However, the actor revealed that he had also hoped to be considered for the role.

“Can I tell you something? I asked to audition for that. Do you know what they told me? Too old,” Cox said, laughing.

He then pointed out the apparent irony, adding that Pattinson is the same age as him. “But he does look good for it,” he admitted.

Despite missing out on the opportunity, Cox had nothing but praise for his friend.

“To be completely fair, of the group of friends that we have, Rob is probably the one that I know the least well,” Charlie noted. “He’s a very busy man.”

The two actors were part of the same group of struggling performers before finding success in Hollywood. Their circle also included Jamie Dornan, Eddie Redmayne, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Sturridge.

Cox admitted he does not know Pattinson as well as some of his other friends because the actor is so busy, but said he admired the career he had built.

“I have to say, what an amazing career that guy has carved out,” Charlie raved. “Some of the stuff he’s done! And worked with directors who have gone on to be huge, huge, huge auteurs, and when he worked with them, it was maybe their first film. Just an amazing career.”

Amazon MGM Studios has yet to announce a release date for the next Bond film.