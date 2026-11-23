Hiroyuki Sanada nears starring role in 'Naruto' live-action film

Hiroyuki Sanada, an international star who has scores of memorable credits to his name- the hit Hulu series Shogun is one of them, is now said to be close to being cast in the highly anticipated series Naruto, a live-action adaptation of the renowned manga show.



According to Deadline, the actor is in talks to play Hiruzen Sarutobi, the leader of the Hidden Leaf Village, where Naruto and other ninjas live.

On the production side, Avi Arad, Ari Arad, and Emmy Yu are developing the film for Arad Productions.

Dustin Daniel Cretton will write and direct the movie, alongside producer Jeyun Munford through his company, Hisako.

Naruto's logline reads: “The coming-of-age story of a young, enthusiastic ninja named Naruto Uzumaki who wants to become the leader of his ninja village but also has the spirit of a nine-tailed demon fox inside him.”