'God of War' live-action series taps Deborah Ann Woll to portray Faye

God of War, a highly anticipated show based on the hit video game, has cast its other key member, Faye.



Not to be confused with Laufey, which is another name for Faye.

She is Kratos' wife, mother of Atreus and a key figure in the story whose death triggers the events of the game and now in the live-action show.

Now, according to Variety, Deborah Ann Woll, best known for starring in Daredevil, has been tapped to play the leading character.

For God of War fans, Woll’s casting may not come as a surprise, as she has previously lent her voice to Faye in God of War: Ragnarok.

Woll is the new addition to the ensemble cast, which includes Dave Bautista as Kratos, Callum Vinson as Atreus, Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Ed Skrein as Baldur, Max Parker as Heimdall, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor, Teresa Palmer as Sif, Alastair Duncan as Mimir, and Jeff Gulka as Sindri.

Danny Woodburn as Brok, Sonya Walger as Freya, Island Austin as Thrud, Ben Chapple as Magni, Louis Cunningham as Modi, and Evelyn Miller as Gna.