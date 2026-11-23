Tish Cyrus shares one-line message following Miley Cyrus’s wedding

Miley Cyrus’ mother has three “magical” words for her daughter’s wedding.

Just two days after her daughter’s intimate wedding, Tish Cyrus took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from the Grammy-winning singer’s big day, showing off her elegant black gown.

Moreover, Tish called Miley and Maxx’s big day the most magical. “Walking into the most magical night,” the caption read.

However, in one of the pictures, the celebrity mom could be seen standing alongside her husband, Dominic Purcell,

Dominic’s daughter Lily-Rose wrote in the comments section, “Soooo good.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Tish Cyrus was previously married to country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, and they share three children together: eldest Miley Cyrus, Braison Cyrus, and youngest Noah Cyrus.

However, the couple got divorced in April 2022, and Tish then married actor Dominic on April 19, 2023.

Recently, insiders spoke of Miley’s special day to People Magazine, saying, “The most special part was seeing Miley’s family all come together to celebrate her,” adding, “They wanted her to feel loved and for her to have a magical wedding day.”

“Knowing how much it took to get to that point, seeing them all together was really moving,” they further noted.

Previously, Miley opened up about her mother’s unwavering support, stating, “My whole life my mom has been behind the scenes.”

“She was always the one getting me ready for big days, starting with cheerleading competitions, then eventually on sets or backstage before a performance,” she continued. “She has never stopped celebrating me and has been so supportive of my decisions.”

“I feel honored to be that person for her, now that I’m older,” the acclaimed singer further told Vogue.