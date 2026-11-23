‘The Odyssey’ Star Samantha Morton set for major honor

Samantha Morton is set to mark a major career milestone.

The Hollywood actress has been selected for the British Film Institute’s highest honor, the BFI Fellowship, in celebration of her “extraordinary talent for bringing empathetic, raw and complex performances to her work.”

Moreover, the star will be presented with the award at the BFI Chair’s dinner at London’s The Rosewood in Jan. 2027.

Expressing her gratitude for the recognition, the British actress said, “A BFI Fellowship is the greatest honour and gift I could imagine,” adding, “To be welcomed into such a distinguished community means the world to me.”

She noted, “Both historically and moving into the future, to have female working-class voices amongst past esteemed recipients means I can reach and hopefully teach and inspire a whole new generation who may be unfamiliar with the opportunities waiting for them. To find and nurture talent as yet undiscovered, wherever it may be found. How unbelievably exciting.

“I accept this honour,” Samantha further added.

Previous recipients of the BFI Fellowship include David Lean, Bette Davis, Akira Kurosawa, Ousmane Sembène, Elizabeth Taylor, Michael Powell, Emeric Pressburger, Orson Welles, Thelma Schoonmaker, Derek Jarman, Vanessa Redgrave, Maggie Smith, Martin Scorsese, Judi Dench, Satyajit Ray, Yasujirō Ozu and, most recently, Tilda Swinton, Barbara Broccoli, Michael G. Wilson, Spike Lee, Christopher Nolan, Tom Cruise, Guillermo del Toro and Laura Mulvey.

It is pertinent to mention here that Samantha Morton has recently starred in the iconic film The Odyssey alongside Zendaya, Tom Holland, and stars like Matt Damon.

The movie was released on July 17, 2026.