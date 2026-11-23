Steven Spielberg taps major Hollywood stars for first Western film
Steven Spielberg has been open about his wish to direct a Western movie
Published November 23, 2026
Steven Spielberg, the legendary director, has long dreamed of helming a Western film. Now, he is realising his dream.
According to Deadline, he is pooling several Hollywood A-listers for his movie, including Jessie Buckley, Cillian Murphy and Mark Rylance.
Paul Thomas Anderson is set to pen the screenplay for the story based on Kevin Barry’s The Heart in Winter.
Kristie Macosko Krieger, Sara Murphy, Anderson and Spielberg will produce the film. Tim Headington, Neil Shah, Ryan Zacarias, and Ana Leocha will executive produce.
The untitled film is said to be released sometime in 2028.
Hassan is a reporter covering entertainment and sports, with 3 years of experience. He focuses on film, celebrity culture, and major sporting events, delivering engaging stories that capture both on-screen narratives and on-field action, while offering readers a dynamic blend of pop culture and sports coverage.
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