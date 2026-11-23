Steven Spielberg taps major Hollywood stars for first Western film

Steven Spielberg, the legendary director, has long dreamed of helming a Western film. Now, he is realising his dream.



According to Deadline, he is pooling several Hollywood A-listers for his movie, including Jessie Buckley, Cillian Murphy and Mark Rylance.

Paul Thomas Anderson is set to pen the screenplay for the story based on Kevin Barry’s The Heart in Winter.

Kristie Macosko Krieger, Sara Murphy, Anderson and Spielberg will produce the film. Tim Headington, Neil Shah, Ryan Zacarias, and Ana Leocha will executive produce.

The untitled film is said to be released sometime in 2028.