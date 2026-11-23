Conan O’Brien makes hilarious revelation about Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s wedding

Conan O’Brien made a candid confession about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding.

Speaking on his Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast, the comedian shared some hilarious moments from the star-studded wedding of the celebrity couple, which he attended with wife, Lisa Powell O’Brien.

“So my wife and I are watching Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Martin McDonagh, Andrew Scott, and they’re all in this little group talking to each other. This was a couple of months ago, at a big wedding. That wedding,” the host recalled.

He went on to share, “Everyone in the world was at this wedding, this Taylor Swift wedding. And I look over with my wife and we see those three talking to each other in a tight little British nodule, like this little hard shell talking together.”

Noting, “And I felt like it was high school again because the three coolest kids in the room were talking and I just wanted to be part of the conversation.”

“And my wife and I, we were just sitting there like, ‘Oh, my God, to be able to talk to that grouping of those three...’ ” he continued, “But hasn’t happened and I was maybe 15 feet away and I couldn’t do it. I was like, ‘I can’t go over there and risk her having saying, ‘Off with you, scum.’ ”

“They were lovely. [It] was just very heartwarming. The whole thing was just absolutely beautiful. And people have said this, but I’ll just double down: It was really sweet and real,” Conan further added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot in July 2026 at Madison Square Garden, New York City.