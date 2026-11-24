Can Russell Brand profit from prison? A legal expert explains

Russell Brand may still be earning money from prison, with payments coming in from his production company, online videos, merchandise, and music streams.

Solicitor Marcus Johnstone has told Metro that UK prisoners can legally earn money, including from a business they owned before jail. But earning money is not the same as being able to use it, he elaborated.

Johnstone added that prisoners cannot profit from their crimes, which can include books or interviews. He said Brand "appears to have been shrewdly advised" before his conviction and moved control of his main businesses.

Johnstone expects the income to continue but shrink over time.

Brand's production company, Pablo Diablo's Legitimate Business Firm Limited, has made about £2 million a year for five years, per The Daily Mail.

It held £3.3 million in assets when plans to close it were published at the end of 2025.

It later held assets of £12 million at the end of 2024, Chortle reported. The figures differ depending on whether they count assets, revenue or profit.

Brand has other income too. He has 2.2 million followers on Rumble, where The Daily Mail estimates he earns about £5,000 a month. However, YouTube removed him from its Partner Programme in 2023.

Brand also has premium content on Locals and about 42,700 monthly Spotify listeners.

He also has a wellness firm, Reborn, that sells "Free Russell" T-shirts and caps for about £30. The shop calls it a "fundraising appeal."

Johnstone said authorities could argue that this is profiting from his crimes. The shop ships from the US, where Brand moved in late 2024.

In April, he sold The Crown Inn in Pishill for £975,000. Reports say he moved his £5 million country house to his wife, Laura Gallacher, on September 15.

Metro also reported that Brand has dismissed his barrister, Ian Winter KC, to explore an appeal.

Brand, 51, was sentenced this month to 10 years and six months and will serve about seven in custody.