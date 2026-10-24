Michael Douglas to reunite with 'Fatal Attraction' co-star

Hollywood veteran Michael Douglas has said that he will appear on The Graham Norton Show next week.

In an Instagram post, the actor shared a picture with Glenn Close, writing, “Can’t wait to reunite with my Fatal Attraction co-star on The Graham Norton Show next week! Make sure to tune in as it’s going to be one helluva reunion!”

Fatal Attraction, an erotic psychological thriller film directed by Adrian Lyne was released in the United States in September 18, 1987.

Prince William talked about his love of Christopher Nolan films and how he once wanted to be a DJ as he appeared on a British television chat show on Friday to promote his annual award for climate change innovation.

Michael Douglas shared Instagram post the day Britain’s Prince William appeared on Graham Norton show.

William talked about his love of Christopher Nolan films and how he once wanted to be a DJ as he appeared on the show to promote his annual award for climate change innovation.

The heir ‌to the throne, 44, has in recent years regularly appeared in less formal settings in a bid to connect with younger audiences, including Radio One, one of UK's biggest stations for under 30s, and sports podcasts.



