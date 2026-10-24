Kanye West official Jakarta concert after-party confirmed

Kanye West official after-party after Jakarta Stadium concert confirmed

Kanye West, who is on a comeback tour, has his latest show set in Jakarta, Indonesia. Ye fans have another reason to celebrate.



Justin Laboy, a podcaster, is confirmed to host the Grammy-winning rapper's official after-party after the concert on Saturday.

According to the official poster announcement, the after-party will take place at Black Owl SCBD on October 24.

This is not the first time Laboy has hosted after-parties for West during his 2026 tour.

Meanwhile, West's concert is scheduled for Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium, in front of reportedly 70,000 crowd.

In other news, Kim Kardashian is arguably extremely protective of her kids. But her challenge, reportedly, rose when West went on an anti-Semitic rampage in the last few years.

Then came his publicity stunts with his wife, Bianca Censori. Together, they snowballed into a controversy that was hard for anyone to ignore.

This left the Skims mogul in a fix. She has to save her kids from negative headlines about their father and, by extension, protect his image in front of them.

Though it is unclear which period Kardashian is referring to when she says Ye courted controversy, she has still laid out a plan at home.

Lockdown, the reality star said whenever she texted it – she said in an interview with the Daily Mail – her household got the message.

This means no television news, no radio and especially no SiriusXM.

"My whole household knows what a “lockdown” means if I text it. Like, “We’re on lockdown. No TVs, not even, like, SiriusXM, because they talk about current events in real time."

That said, Kardashian, in a recent though separate interview, shed light on her relationship with West.

“That time in my life was so, so much fun. And so special. It was, like, the normal years, the calm before the storm," she told The Cut.

Kardashian and West married for nearly seven years. The pair shares four children.