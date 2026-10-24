Drake looks beyond fame and fortune in heartfelt 40th birthday speech

Drake turned 40 —a milestone he celebrates in New York City — while looking back at the spotlights of his career.



With a party full of stars on Friday night, Drizzy, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, delivered an awe-inspiring speech that stretched beyond his music and fame.

"Tonight is not about a tour or an album release or a bunch of videos we shot or a fragrance or a Nike shoe. Tonight is just about being alive, staying alive," he said in a reflective tone to the crowd.

The speech offered insight into the One Dance hitmaker's personal side.

Moreover, the birthday bash comes as Drake has been relishing a successful phase in his career.

A key milestone Drizzy recently hit was surpassing 350 million certified units, making the rapper achieve a major Recording Industry Association of America certification milestone.

His album, Views, released in 2016, achieved Diamond certification, and his tracks include Marvin's Room and In My Feelings.

Not to mention the Grammy win in 2016, the artist has earned these certifications, three albums, and, among them, Iceman became a chart-topping album.

Yet, if one looks closely at his speech, Drake seemed to convey that the milestones and gongs he received are more about celebrating life itself.