Manhunt underway after prisoner Anthony Lloyd escapes Lewisham facility
Manhunt launched to find prisoner who escaped medical facility in south London
In the major update, a manhunt is reportedly underway after a prisoner escaped from a medical unit in south-east London by forcing his way out.
The 38-year-old Anthony Lloyd was last seen at about 16:10 BST on Friday, heading from a unit in Lewisham towards Catford, according to the Metropolitan Police. The officers said that he poses a risk to himself and the public have been warned not to approach him.
He is described as white, about 5ft in tall and of modest build with short dark hair. Police said that Lloyd was jailed for one year in 2025 for assault occasioning actual bodily harm following an incident in Nottinghamshire involving three emergency workers.
Det Supt Melanie Pressley who is leading the search said officers were carrying out numerous high-priority leads and conducting various major inquiries to find him and return him to custody.
"Det Supt Melanie Pressley, who is leading the search, said officers were carrying out numerous high-priority leads and conducting various significant inquiries to find him and return him to custody."
She further stated, “We are concerned he poses a risk both to himself and the public, and would urge anyone who sees him to call 999 immediately. Do not approach him.”
Furthermore, officers believe Lloyd could be anywhere in London and he also has connections to Surrey, Sussex, Thames Valley, Hampshire, Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Merseyside.
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