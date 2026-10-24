Megyn Kelly under fire over comments on Christina Applegate’s MS misdiagnosis

Megyn Kelly is receiving major backlash from the industry after she criticised Christina Applegate’s MS misdiagnosis. Several celebrities have spoken out against her.

Kelly invited the backlash on The Megyn Kelly Show, where she said Applegate led fans on a “wild goose chase.”

She said, “She has no idea what she actually has and I just think this is like the problem with celebrities, wanting to lean into their health problems.” She added, “She’s crying now because I guess she no longer gets to be the face of this disease.”

Kelly also said, “She’s made like a cottage industry of talking about her MS.”

Kelly is now at the centre of criticism. Whoopi Goldberg, from Harlem and On The View, was one of the many to question Kelly, asking, “You think Christina wanted to have MS so she could have a good time? Are you crazy?”

Sara Haines also raised, “Who wants to be the face of MS? Talk about kicking someone when they’re down. She got a diagnosis and wanted to help other people.”

Kelly's former Fox News colleague Janice Dean, 56, who has MS, also timely called her out on X, calling Kelly a “mean girl.”

She wrote, “Her comments about @1capplegate are disgusting.” She said she knows how long doctors took to diagnose her own MS.

“I think Christina is brave for telling the truth and I’m grateful she became a voice for so many of us,” Dean wrote. She also claimed Kelly ghosted her after endorsing Andrew Cuomo for mayor.

Dean said she has been in and out of the hospital and will say more when she is well.

However, Eric Bolling defended Kelly. He said he saw Kelly back Dean and help her career. He said Dean should not turn a friendship into ammunition. “You should be ashamed of this,” he wrote.

Melissa Gilbert, who starred in Little House on the Prairie, also criticised Kelly.

The backlash follows Applegate’s news, which she shared on her podcast, Messy. Applegate, 54, announced her MS diagnosis in the summer of 2021. She said her doctor now says she does not have it.

She said she has not improved in more than five years. “If anything, I’ve gotten worse,” she said. “So I’m back at square one.”

Applegate cried as she described the moment her doctor told her, “Congratulations, you don’t have MS.” She said she felt she had let people down. She said she still needs a wheelchair at the doctor’s office. “Nothing magical happened,” she said.