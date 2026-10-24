2026 Ballon d’Or winner revealed? Claim sparks buzz among fans

The hype and nervousness surrounding the 2026 winner of Ballon d’Or is real as the contestants and football fans are waiting impatiently for this highly anticipated revelation.

Football's highest individual honor has effectively become a two-horse race, setting up a thrilling 2026 Ballon d'Or showdown.

According to a report by The Touchline, the winner of this prestigious award will either be Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal or Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane.

As per the source, no other player is expected to come closer to these awards other than these two.

This information remains unverified, as the award organizers have yet to officially announce the winner. Lamine Yamal and Harry Kane offer a striking contrast in profiles.

At just 19, Yamal has already emerged as one of Barcelona's most vital attacking threats, whereas the 33-year-old Kane remains a goalscoring machine for Bayern Munich.

The announcement of the winner will be on October 26 at the London Palladium. The event will start at 20:00 GMT on Monday.

Yamal has booked a private jet to attend this ceremony in London. On Friday, Harry Kane also revealed the nervousness his family has when it comes to winning the Ballon d’Or and his wife wants to know winner beforehand.

Kane racked up 73 goals in the qualifying period, second-highest in modern times. Marca named him 2025-26 Player of the Season after votes from journalists, coaches, and players.