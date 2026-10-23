H3 Podcast co-host Hila Klein catches husband Ethan Klein cheating on her

Hila Klein has said that her husband Ethan Klein was having an affair for the last six months and the H3 Podcast they co-hosted is on indefinite hiatus.

In her Instagram statement, Hila wrote, “I am living a nightmare I can’t wake up from. My husband has been having an affair. I have been fed lie after lie after lie for months. Here is the truth.”

She continued: “I could sense something was wrong. I tried to ask him questions and share my concerns and hurt feelings. But I was met with dismissive answers and no action. Things that bothered me continued to bother me, and he did nothing about it. So I trusted him. Because I loved him. I stopped questioning him and began to question myself, my own instincts. My sanity.”

According to Hila Klein, “Eventually, he was caught in a lie, and I knew I was done. But the lies continued. ‘It was just a kiss’ became ‘it was emotional cheating.’ After I dragged these lies from him, he finally admitted he’d been in an affair for over 6 months, the extent of which I’m sure I still don’t know.”

“The betrayal I feel is immeasurable. The person I loved and trusted for 20 years evaporated overnight. He was my safe place, my partner in marriage, parenting, and business,” Hila wrote. “My only family on this side of the world. How do I even begin to make sense of this?”

She concluded, “I don’t know what comes next; I’ve never been here before. I am in survival mode, trying to navigate separation, co-parenting, and unthinkable heartbreak. All I can do right now is focus on taking care of myself and my children, one day at a time. You’re not crazy. Trust your instincts. Trust yourself. If you’re not being treated right, get up and leave.”

The H3 crew, in a statement posted on Instagram, said, “We stand with Hila and will support her every step of the way. We’re disgusted by Ethan’s actions and the hurt he has caused. We all deserved better: Hila, us, and you.”



