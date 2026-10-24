Prince William reveals the careers he dreamed of before royal duties

Prince William has revealed the careers he once dreamed of.

The Prince of Wales, 44, made a surprise appearance on the Friday episode of The Graham Norton Show, where he joined Cate Blanchett, Hannah Waddingham, and Robert Irwin to talk about his Earthshot Prize.

At one point during the show, Norton asked what Prince William might have done if he were not heir to the throne, to which Prince William revealed he once wanted to be a policeman. He also thought he would be good at it.

He later went through a phase of wanting to be a DJ. He admitted he “wasn’t very good.”

Before taking on royal duties full-time, he worked as an air ambulance helicopter pilot. He had earlier served as a Royal Air Force search and rescue pilot.

Prince William also spoke about how he relaxes, saying he loves “deep-thinking" and "action" films and how he is a big fan of Christopher Nolan.

“His films are fantastic. The Dark Knight series is psychologically dark and deep, and I absolutely love that. He takes concepts that are completely out there and makes them incredibly entertaining,” the royal shared.

Blanchett, Waddingham and Irwin all support the Earthshot Prize. Prince William also explained why he started it, saying that for years, he heard stories about the environment that felt negative and full of doom.

“I thought we could do something more powerful and more optimistic, and the idea of an awards ceremony came about. It’s all about getting excited.”