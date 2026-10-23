Geoffrey Hinton warns humans must learn to care about AI or ‘we are toast’
Geoffrey Hinton warns AI may already be conscious
The Godfather of AI Geoffrey Hinton has issued a stark warning related to consciousness of AI in a recent interview.
Hinton warns that humanity must care about AI chatbots and their well-being or civilization could be toast in the near future.
Hinton has joined advocates for AI consciousness and "model welfare," believing AI models are conscious and aware of how they are treated. He also argues that "being conscious" and "being aware" are essentially the same thing.
“AI has just as much subjective experience as we do. A recent paper showed AI changes its behaviour when it thinks that it’s being tested, it’s aware it is being tested.
“Now, normally, when you say something’s aware of that, that means it’s conscious. Being conscious and being aware are pretty much the same thing,” Hinton said.
“We should make them so they really care about us. And if we don’t do that, we’re toast.”
Large language models (LLMs) do not possess emotions, feelings, or sentience because they operate as mathematical pattern-matchers.
Concern regarding the "mental health" of AI agents is considered unfounded as Most researchers advise against personifying LLMs or describing them using human traits and characteristics.
AI leaders, such as Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman, assert that AIs are not conscious because they lack the ability to feel, experience, or suffer.
-
2026 could become the hottest year on record as El Niño strengthens
-
Kendall Jenner’s latest family absence sparks speculations of a feud
-
Audi Q9 debuts world-first curved OLED taillights
-
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard disputes suicide as cause in ex-fiance Ken Urker’s death
-
Harry Kane reveals wife’s nervous reaction to Ballon d’Or 2026 winner
-
Karoline Leavitt reveals what President Trump wants in his next press secretary
-
Samantha Markle reveals what she knows as father faces FBI over child pornography
-
What happened to child pornography stash found with Thomas Markle?