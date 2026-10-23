Kendall Jenner’s latest family absence sparks speculations of a feud

Kendall Jenner’s absence from Kim Kardashian’s 46th birthday celebration has sparked speculation online, days after she was also not seen supporting sister Kylie Jenner at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Kendall, 30, was missing from Kim’s birthday gathering, while other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family were present.

Her absence sparked concerns among fans who then took to Reddit, with some questioning whether there was tension within the family.

“Kendall must be fighting with Kylie and everyone, first she skips the VS show and now this,” one user wrote.

Another suggested she may simply have wanted to avoid attention, commenting, “I think she just didn’t wanna do the pap walk.”

Others did not rush to judgements, with one user pointing out that a large family can not always manage to reunite at every celebration.

The discussion comes after Kylie’s debut at the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Sunday, where the 29-year-old made an appearance in a diamond Fantasy Bra reportedly worth $50 million, paired with large angel wings.

Several family members including Kris Jenner and Kylie’s boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, were among those supporting her.

However, there is no evidence of a family rift, and neither Kendall nor her sisters have suggested that a disagreement is behind her absence.

A source close to Kendall told Page Six that she was in fact impressed by Kylie’s performance.

“Kendall thought Kylie absolutely killed it,” the source said, adding that Kylie had asked her older sister for runway advice ahead of the show.

Kendall also publicly showed her support on Instagram, commenting on Kylie’s video recap, “a gorgeous woman!!!" and later sharing a clip of Kylie walking the runway and calling her “my perfect baby sister.”