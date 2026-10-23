Is Billie Eilish entering a new music era?

Billie Eilish has a new haircut, but the change of look has sparked important questions.

The singer, 24, showed off a light auburn bob in an Instagram video on Thursday, October 22. In the clip, she can be seen in a car, playfully shaking her head to debut the choppy look.

The caption didn't reveal much besides an emoji. She set the video to Pavement’s 1994 song Cut Your Hair.

Fans loved the change. However, one fan said new hair could mean a new music era.

Beyond the speculations, Billie and her brother Finneas, 29, have confirmed they are deep in "album mode" working on her fourth studio album.

Reports and updates have also indicated that the album is nearing completion, with a potential release slated for 2027.

Finneas also revealed that the new production draws inspiration from classic records like ABBA’s Super Trouper and Tears for Fears’ Songs from the Big Chair.

Industry reports also suggest her team is planning a major comeback tour for 2027 and 2028, potentially moving into massive stadium and festival venues.

What more could the hair colour mean?

The lighter color had already appeared in Eilish’s jewelry campaign with John Hardy. The brand unveiled it on Wednesday, October 21. She designed the collection with Finneas.

It is called the Billie Eilish & FINNEAS Collection. It has two motifs. Wildflower is delicate, and Screwball is bold. Wildflower nods to her 2024 song of the same name. It includes sterling silver and lab-grown diamond pieces with flower designs.

Eilish also wore a lighter shade this summer on the Toronto set of The Bell Jar, featuring auburn-brown hair set in mid-century style. It is her first feature acting role, where she plays Esther Greenwood, a young writer who lands a magazine internship in New York City.

Before going lighter, she had long dark brunette layers.