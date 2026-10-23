Harry Kane reveals wife’s nervous reaction to Ballon d’Or 2026 winner

Harry Kane has revealed the feelings of his family, especially his wife ahead of the awarding ceremony of the Ballon d’Or 2026 winner on Monday.

According to the Bayern Munich star, the uncertainty surrounding the winner of the Ballon d’Or is taking a toll on his family as the wife eagerly wants to know the results ahead of the ceremony.

Following Bayern Munich’s 2-2 Champions League draw against Arsenal, the England captain spoke candidly about the growing anticipation ahead of the prestigious awards ceremony.

“My wife would prefer to know the result now, and my family is very nervous!”.

"I can see why they don't tell people. They want everyone to go, all the big names, and there will be more people watching it if they don't know so I can understand why."

“I understand France Football wishes to keep silent so that all the stars can attend, but from my point of view, of course I would like to know the result without having to wait all evening…”

“I will surely enjoy the evening…But it is their decision, I can't control that. We'll have to just enjoy it and try not to stress out too much.”

Kane also admitted that “I try not to think about it. Obviously it is hard not to. There are always rumours and stuff flying around so you try to stay away from it.”

The Bayern Munich and England striker racked up 73 goals in the qualifying period, second-highest in modern times, while leading Bayern to domestic trophies and England to a solid World Cup run. Marca named him 2025-26 Player of the Season after votes from journalists, coaches, and players.

The Ballon d’Or 2026 ceremony is scheduled to take place on October 26 in London.