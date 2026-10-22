The Simpsons episode ‘The Revengening’ shatters records

The new The Simpsons episode “Treehouse of Horror Presents: The Revengening” has become the highest rated episode on IMBD in 25 years since Season 12 "The Trilogy of Error"

Written by Nick Dahan, the episode aired on October 18, 2026.

Janina Gavankar, an Indian-American actress and a friend of Meghan Markle, also shared a screenshot of an Instagram Story posted by "The Simpsons" writer Nick Dahan.

In the episode The Simpsons Indian character, Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, returns to the show.

According to reports, Apu will now be voiced by Indian-American actor Sunil Malhotra in Sunday’s Halloween special.

Malhotra will be taking over from Hank Azaria, who stopped voicing the character in 2020 following criticism of the character’s portrayal.

In the episode, The Revengening, a man wearing a Daft Punk helmet and monk’s robes goes around Springfield looking for revenge. He eventually takes off his helmet, revealing that he is Apu.

“I am the man you left for dead. I am the one you pretended never existed,” he says.

The episode also makes fun of the way The Simpsons dealt with Apu’s disappearance.

The residents of Springfield apologise to him.

Marge admits that they wanted to do the right thing but didn’t know how.

Lenny talks about the many internal discussions that took place, while Carl points out that they didn’t really lead anywhere.

Apu hadn’t spoken on the show since October 2017, although he was occasionally seen in the background.