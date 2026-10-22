Elon Musk fires warning at Democrats over congressional probes: ‘I will come for them’

Elon Musk in a recent post took aim at Democrats who are reportedly preparing for congressional probes against the tech billionaire and his businesses.

On Wednesday, Musk declared that he will come for them if they tried to initiate a probe against him. He wrote on X, “Live by the sword, die by the sword.”

"Those who pick fights with me should understand that I will find out who is really pulling the strings and come for them, not just their puppets," Musk added.

Musk’s fiery warning comes as Democrats decided to scrutinize Musk’s business dealings, his role and decisions affecting national security if they gain a majority in both houses of Congress.

Gaining control of the House would give Democrats command over investigative committees with subpoena power to compel testimony, placing Musk in line for congressional scrutiny.

Elon Musk worked alongside Donald Trump's administration on the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) initiative, which focused on cutting federal spending and optimizing operations.

After completing a 130-day stint as a special government employee, he left in late May to turn his attention back to Tesla and SpaceX. Meanwhile, reports from the Government Accountability Office (GAO) show the federal workforce dropped by about a quarter of a million staff in 2025.

Musk is a leading financial donor to Donald Trump's Republican Party, a key advisor to the president, head of Tesla, and a major government contractor through SpaceX.