Kylie Jenner’s diamond Fantasy Bra heads to a new home

The $50 million Victoria’s Secret Fantasy Bra is going up for sale.

A representative revealed on Wednesday, October 21, that it will be “available for private purchase.” However, the price for this one-of-a-kind piece by Jacob & Co. has not been shared.

Kylie Jenner wore the bra at Sunday’s show in Los Angeles on October 18—the first Fantasy Bra on the runway since 2018. Elsa Hosk wore the last one.

Reports say the latest Fantasy Bra weighs 4 pounds and has 4,410 natural diamonds. At its center is a 75.54-carat yellow diamond—making it the most expensive Fantasy Bra ever.

Gisele Bündchen’s 2000 bra cost $15 million. Jacob Arabo, the founder of Jacob & Co., co-designed this one. He wanted to make the most expensive one ever.

Adam Selman, the chief creative officer at Victoria’s Secret, was the man behind choosing Jenner, 29. He told Vogue she is a “cultural powerhouse” and goes beyond fashion, TV and any one thing. He compared that to the show, which he called “true entertainment.”