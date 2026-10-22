Elsa Hosk gets backup from Gigi Hadid after runway walk criticism

Gigi Hadid has come to the defense of Elsa Hosk.

It began with a Threads user criticising Hosk’s walk at Sunday’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show with a clip of Hosk, 37, on the mirrored runway.

The user asked how former angel Gisele Bündchen would have walked with the same shimmery wings that spanned almost the whole catwalk and maintained composure in heels.

Hadid, 31, who also walked in the show, did not hesitate and stepped in, giving the social media user a piece of her mind on Wednesday.

Hadid said Hosk rather “slayed this” and how she is a big fan of the original angels. She also said this runway is much bigger than the ones back then.

Hadid explained how hard the walk is today. She said the wings can weigh more than 75 pounds and stand over 10 feet tall. Some are even animatronic. She said they are not aerodynamic, and the runway fans add more wind.

“It takes 3 men to take these wings off of us,” she wrote. She called Hosk “stunning” and “strong.” She ended with, “Y’all have no clue.”

Other users agreed. One said Hosk was dragging “two parachutes” behind her. Another noted Hosk’s past as a pro basketball player and her years on the runway.

Hosk had already spoken up on Instagram Stories, saying it took three men to put the wings on her back.

Victoria’s Secret called the set “some of the grandest we’ve ever seen.” Chief creative officer Adam Selman told Elle the wings have a welded metal frame.

This was Hosk’s first show since 2018. She also gave birth to her second daughter, Flora Blue, on July 22 with her partner Tom Daly.