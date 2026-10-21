Kim Kardashian receives message from Donald Trump's daughter on special day

Ivanka Trump on Tuesday sent birthday wishes to Kim Kardashian on Wednesday as the reality TV star turned 46.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Ivanka shared two pictures taken on different occasions with Kim Kardashian.

“Happy, happy birthday Kim Kardashian! Wishing you only great things in the year ahead!” she wrote on the first photo.

In the second picture, Kim is seen wearing a bold red outfit while posing for a photo with the daughter of the US President Donald Trump.

Kim Kardashian turns 46 a month after the US reality TV star was awarded a symbolic $1.15 in damages from the thieves who tied her up at gunpoint in a ‌Paris hotel in 2016 and stole her jewels, including her $4 million engagement ring.

Kardashian, who had testified that she thought she was going to die during the ordeal, had sought the symbolic amount from some of ⁠those convicted in May 2025 over the heist in a civil damages case.

The robbers, often referred to in France as the "Grandpa Robbers" because of their advanced ages, wore ski masks and were disguised as police officers.

The robbery was, at the time it occurred, France's largest in 20 years.

Most of ‌the ⁠jewels were never recovered, including the engagement ring given to her by then-husband, rapper Kanye West (now known as Ye).