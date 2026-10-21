JD Vance faces a balancing act between Trump loyalty and 2028 ambitions
JD Vance says he thinks if he runs for president in 2028, Trump will endorse him
JD Vance is balancing his loyalty to President Donald Trump with growing buzz about his potential 2028 presidential ambitions, while maintaining his focus on the upcoming midterm elections.
Trump recently avoided directly endorsing JD Vance for a future presidential run noting that they had never discussed the matter and outlining mid-term objectives as their immediate focus.
Vance remains confident telling Mark Halperin that Trump would support him if he runs and that any delay would not be unusual. On the campaign trail, Vance pushes voters to support Republicans promising solutions to problems like gas prices, while observers watch how he builds independence without straying from Trump.
On social platform X, users have been responding with one writing, “ You can try and Good Luck, but I do not think it will happen unless you spill the beans on everyone.”
Second lamented, “ It's simple guys, the moment he endorses someone else that guy gets all the limelight !!! Trump would be just yesterday's news and his ego couldn't handle it.”
Third added, “ Trump, your time as president is going to end. You will never see a 3rd term, because our constitution only has 2 terms max. You’re going to step aside, whether you like it or not.”
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