Trump announces over $400 million push to boost Republicans ahead of midterms

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump announced he will spend more than $400 million to help elect Republicans in the midterm election, as the party is bracing for a wave of anticipated losses despite drastically outspending opposition candidates this cycle.

While calling this year’s midterm elections the most crucial in our country’s history, Trump announced on Truth Social that $300 million has already gone toward initiatives designed to boost Republican candidates.

At present, it remains uncertain whether the money was coming from him personally or from super PACs aligned with him.

Trump wrote on Truth Social, “Because of my belief in the Republican Party and all of our policies, and especially after witnessing what is taking place in Europe, and other locations throughout Europe..”

The Associated Press reported that as of mid-September, major Trump-allied groups including MAGA Inc. and No Going Back super PACs had reserved ad buys surpassing $130 million in expenditures alone. Trump is personally taking this initiative to spend nearly half a billion dollars on the midterm elections.