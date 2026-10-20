Nicole Kidman’s daughter gets honest about her privileged life

Nicole Kidman’s daughter opened up about life between modeling and school.

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban is Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s elder daughter. However, she made her modeling runway debut on October 1, 2024.

Speaking with Vogue Germany, On October 20, Sunday acknowledged the privileges that come with having celebrity parents, she said, “I’m very aware that I’m given opportunities that not everyone can have, and I’m truly grateful to be able to take advantage of them.”

She went on to elaborate, “So when I’m at work, I make sure to always give my best, never come to work with a negative attitude, no matter how tired or jet-lagged I may be, and treat everyone with respect.”

When questioned whether she avoids telling people that her parents are famous, Nicole's daughter responded, “Not really. I mean, I haven’t intentionally told anyone, but not that many people live in our area, so I think most people just knew when I started school.”

Noting, “Funnily enough, I think school is what keeps me grounded the most when I’m modeling. When I started, I wasn’t sure how to cope with the contrast between those two worlds.”

“But now I’ve found a way to enjoy modeling, traveling and experiencing all these amazing things with these amazing people, and then coming back here and enjoying the comforting feeling of routine and going to school,” she further shared.

Notably, this has made her less “procrastinator” as she prefers to stay organized and follow a routine.

“I need to make sure I hand in my assignments on time, because that’s no excuse,” the young model said.

Looking back at her early modeling experience, Sunday said, “I remember arriving there and thinking I knew so much about modeling, but in reality, I knew nothing at all.”

“There’s so much work behind a show, so many people, so much organization — it’s truly insane. And it’s very inspiring to see it all!” she further acknowledged.