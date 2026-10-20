U2 to headline Netflix’s first NFL Thanksgiving Eve Halftime show

In a major update, Netflix announced that U2 will headline the halftime show of the NFL’s first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game on Wednesday, November 25, 2026 broadcasting live from Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

This performance arrives as U2 celebrates 50 years as a Dublin-founded music collective active since 1976, setting the stage for a landmark achievement during a marquee shutdown between the Green Pay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams.

U2’s Thanksgiving Eve sets one of the incredible moments in Super Bowl history. After a quarter-century later, U2 returns to a Rams home game this time streaming to Netflix’s international members.

In this connection, Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix said: “There's a reason U2 has headlined stadiums for decades: they don't just perform, they deliver iconic moments audiences remember forever.”

“We’re thrilled that they'll bring that same magic to the NFL stage on Netflix. It’s going to be an unforgettable night for football fans and Netflix members worldwide.”

Netflix will also stream NFL Honors internationally showcasing the League’s annual awards presentation the week of the Super Bowl.

Netflix’s NFL games in 2026 will be available in over 200 countries and globally to Netflix subscribers in English, French, Spanish, Portuguese and German, airing on affiliates in competing teams’ and available on US mobile and tablet devices linked with NFL+.