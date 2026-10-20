Kyle Kennedy, granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy Sr, dies at 42

Kyle Kennedy, the granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy Sr. and Ethel Kennedy has died at the age of 42. She was the daughter of Michael Kennedy, who died in 1997.

Kennedy was a passionate advocate for elementary education and charter schools, as well as for people living with disabilities.

No cause of death was listed.

According to an obituary, Kennedy died on Sept. 21 at her home in Westwood.

It read: “In 2020, Kyle suffered a severe spinal cord injury that resulted in long term paralysis, disability, and other medical challenges.

The years that followed brought struggles but Kyle fought to maintain her dry wit and determination through it all, trying to be the best possible mother to her sons and caring for her two beloved, ill-behaved Wheaten terriers.

She also began to advocate for people living with disabilities, including testifying at the Massachusetts state house in a hearing on discrimination in disabled health care.

“She is survived by her sons, Conor (12) and Declan (10); her former husband, Liam; her mother, Victoria; her brother Michael and his wife Mary, and their children, McKie and Quinn; and her sister, Rory, and her husband, David, and their children, Jack and Caleb.”

According to the obituary funeral services were private.