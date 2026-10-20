Kim Kardashian copies daughter North West’s style and mimics her energy for Halloween

Kim Kardashian is known for her quirky style in Halloween outfits. This time, she decided to copy her daughter North West's gothic style.

Leaving fans in awe, Kim dressed up in what has usually been her daughter's get-up, including bold blue hair, facial piercings, and edgy jewellery.



But recreating North's look wasn't enough; the mom of four even copied her daughter's mannerisms, which she showed in her TikTok videos.

Kim's tapping into her daughter's avatar is a nod to the distinct style she developed separately.

Still, some viewers on social media did not fully understand the 13-year-old's fashion statement, and a few criticised it as 'bizarre'.

In response to the criticism, Kim recently went online with North to defend her aesthetic.

"When she was a baby, dropping her off at school, all she wanted was her septum pierced or her eyebrow pierced,' Kim said during a recent livestream with her daughter. 'She would do like a double brow, just like in pre-K, going in with fake piercings.' "

North chimed in, adding, "So you guys can’t say, 'Where did the style come from? Is this style from the divorce? No, queen.'"