BBC to close three TV and radio services in 2027: What to know

The BBC is reportedly closing its BBC Three and BBC Scotland television channels in the spring as the corporation persists with cutting £500m from its budget over a two-year period.

Primarily, both services will continue to produce web-exclusive material and host some content on iPlayer, without the crucial need to program a terrestrial broadcast line-up.

In this connection, BBC director-general Matt Brittin said: “ We need to make every pound work harder for audiences as we respond to the immediate cost pressures and reinvent the BBC for a changing world. We all know that means tough choices.”

Meanwhile, audiences will continue to be catered by BBC’s Scotland wider news offering including reporting Scotland, The Sunday Show, Radio Breakfast, Debate Night and Scotscast. Radio 4 Extra does transmit some original programming, but its schedule is principally made up of archive content much of which is available on BBC Sounds.

Notably, around 550 job closures have already been announced in the news while more than 30 redundancies have so far been announced for BBC Sport. It is pertinent to mention here that RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, Blankety Bank, Celebrity Mastermind, Live at the Apollo Football Focus and Ski Sunday are among the programs the BBC has dropped so far while other formats such as DIY SOS have been suspended.