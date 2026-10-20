Elon Musk says AI companies have become the opposite of their names

Elon Musk has taken a dig at other AI companies as he believes that the names of these tech companies reveal an Ironic reality.

In a podcast named The Builders with Walter Isaacson, Musk talked about various aspects of artificial intelligence. In this podcast he also said that the AI companies have become the opposite of their names.

Speaking on a podcast, the CEO of SpaceX quipped, “I am a little worried about the names because reality being kind of an Irony maximizer.”

“If you call something Anthropic, good chances it’s misanthropic. Just like OpenAI is now closed, StabilityAI is unstable, Midjourney is not mid. It seems like they’re all kind of the opposite of their name.”

This is not the first time Musk took a swipe at its rivals. Earlier the 54-year-old billionaire labelled Anthropic as evil and misanthropic.

In February, Musk wrote, “This is misanthropic and evil. Fix it. Frankly, I don't think there is anything you can do to escape the inevitable irony of Anthropic ending up being Misanthropic. You were doomed to this fate when you chose your name."

Moreover, the relationship between Elon Musk and OpenAI has evolved from a collaborative, non-profit partnership into a high-profile rivalry and legal battle.

In this podcast, Musk also delved deep into how the rival companies could help each other to make superintelligence safe.

“We give access to our competitors to say, hey guys, why don’t you try out the new model, see if you see any problems with it.”

“I think competitors would keep each other honest in that situation. If they say, oh, I was able to make a nuclear bomb with your AI, it’s like, well, we better fix that before we release it, you know, that type of thing.”