Miley Cyrus recalls mysterious late Dolly Parton experience

Miley Cyrus got emotional amid her recent show.

During her Hollywood Bowl show on October 18, Miley opened up about a supernatural encounter that made her feel that her late godmother is still near her.

“I actually have a Dolly mannequin in my bedroom. She gave it to me for Christmas, and it’s dressed like her, it’s built like her, and when I was by myself I actually took my phone and I played ‘Jolene’ for her on video just holding it up to the mannequin and lit a candle,” the singer shared.

She went on to explain, “And I put a flower down for her, and I said, ‘Dolly, if you’re here right now, flicker the lights,’ and I didn’t say anything out loud, but the entire hallway started flickering.”

For those unaware, Dolly Parton died after a brief battle with cancer on August 25, 2026, at the age of 80.

The former Disney star continued by saying that her fiance, Maxx Morando had witnessed the experience and could verify it.

“He was there, but he didn’t know what I said. But I know [Dolly’s] here with me tonight, and I’m feeling some of the feelings that I’m most afraid of, but having her here with me is getting me through and having you here with me is getting me through,” the pop star revealed.

“So no matter what it takes, this show is for you. And for Dolly,” she further told the audience.

Miley was all emotional during the show and told the audience to sing, saying, “Let my Aunt Dolly hear you,” while singing Used to Be Young.

It is pertinent to mention here that Miley Cyrus performed for two nights at the Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles on October 16 and 18 as part of the celebration of her latest album Base Persuades.