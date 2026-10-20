Storm Austen: When will heavy rain and strong winds hit the UK?

The first storm of the season is forecast to bring severe winds to parts of the UK as autumn storms begin to take effect today. Storm Austen will bring strong winds pummeling the region with strong and heavy rain expected.

The Met office has issued a yellow wind warning for South Wales, south-west England and southern coastal countries, with gales of up to 70 mph likely to trigger property damage, travel chaos and blackouts.

When is Storm Austen expected to hit the UK?

Storm Austen will bring violent weather from Thursday night (October 22), with heavy rain moving in through the night alongside strengthening winds.

The warning runs from midnight to noon on Friday October 23 and covers most of south-west England along with southern Wales.

A statement from Met Office deputy forecaster Tom Crabtree reads: “ While the exact track and position of Storm Austen is still being determined, what’s clear is that we have an impactful period of weather on the way and the potential for disruption in places, which has resulted in the system being named.”

Scotland and Northern Ireland are anticipated to avoid the harshest effects of Storm Austen. The storm will move into the North Sea later on Friday, making way for a brief period of clear skies before another round of wet weather arrives on Saturday.

According to the Met Office, the purpose of naming storms is also crucial as it helps people take notice, prepare and take storm safety precautions. The organizations have been naming storms since 2015 covering the period from early September through next August.

It aligns with the beginning of fall, bringing an increased chance of storm systems and the potential for storms severe enough to be named increases.

Storms are given a name when they pose a moderate-to-high risk to the UK, Ireland or the Netherlands with wind being the primary focus, though secondary impacts from rain or storm surges will also be evaluated.