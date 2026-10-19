Ariana Grande mourns beloved dog Coco in touching tribute

In 2010, Ariana Grande adopted her dog Coco, her first-ever rescue dog. Together, the duo shared a deep bond for over 17 years.

Now, the pooch, a Dachshund and German Shepherd mix, has died, leaving the Grammy-winning singer in distress. However, she does put her pain into words in a moving tribute to her beloved four-legged companion.

Taking to Instagram, the pop icon penned an emotional message, writing, “Sweetest, most amazing and most beautiful Coco... I am so proud of you."

She noted, “Thank you for your love and for blessing this planet with your physical presence for over seventeen wonderful years.”

In the message, the Wicked star also remembered Coco's impact, which she said went beyond their home.

“You make everywhere you go a more beautiful place,” she said, adding, “I will miss you every day and hold you in my heart always. I love you so, sweet girl.”

Grande's heartbreaking tribute also nodded to her long-held belief that animals communicate with humans in ways others often don't comprehend.

At the time of the Wicked For Good release, Grande opened up about the connection, particularly the bond between humans and their pets.

“I think they are talking. I think we're not listening enough,” she continued. “If you really look and listen, they're telling you everything.”

In support of that, Grande shared a real-life example from her time with her dog, Coco.

“I woke up, and he looked at me like, ‘It's 9:30 a.m. I haven't been out yet. What's the matter with you, man?’” she remembered.

Bidding farewell to Coco comes at a time when online scrutiny mounted over Grande's health.